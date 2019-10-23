UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uganda Would Like To Buy More Russian Weaponry - President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:19 PM

Uganda Would Like to Buy More Russian Weaponry - President

Uganda would like to buy more Russian weaponry and equipment, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Uganda would like to buy more Russian weaponry and equipment, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said Wednesday.

"What I want to suggest in this meeting is a few areas. Number one is defense and security.

We have been cooperating very well, we have supported our army by buying good Russian equipment - aircraft, tanks. We want to buy more. They will be paid for in cash. Cash, cash, cash. What I propose is that you supply and we pay," Museveni said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Army Russia Buy Vladimir Putin Uganda

Recent Stories

9th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur Golf Champion ..

1 hour ago

Trump Urges Regional Countries to Help Turkey, Syr ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opens new jail b ..

1 minute ago

Special medial board reviews health of Nawaz Shari ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan needs intensified efforts to quit grey li ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Rakhshan Division instructs officials ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.