Uganda Would Like To Buy More Russian Weaponry - President
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:19 PM
Uganda would like to buy more Russian weaponry and equipment, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said Wednesday
"What I want to suggest in this meeting is a few areas. Number one is defense and security.
We have been cooperating very well, we have supported our army by buying good Russian equipment - aircraft, tanks. We want to buy more. They will be paid for in cash. Cash, cash, cash. What I propose is that you supply and we pay," Museveni said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.