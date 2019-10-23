Uganda Would Like to Buy More Russian Weaponry - President

Uganda would like to buy more Russian weaponry and equipment, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Uganda would like to buy more Russian weaponry and equipment, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said Wednesday.

"What I want to suggest in this meeting is a few areas. Number one is defense and security.

We have been cooperating very well, we have supported our army by buying good Russian equipment - aircraft, tanks. We want to buy more. They will be paid for in cash. Cash, cash, cash. What I propose is that you supply and we pay," Museveni said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.