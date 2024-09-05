Ugandan Athlete Cheptegei Dies After Being Set On Fire By Boyfriend
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei has died in Kenya four days after being set on fire by her boyfriend, Ugandan athletics officials said Thursday.
"We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei... following a vicious attack by her boyfriend," the president of the Uganda Olympic Committee Donald Rukare said in a post on X.
"This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure," he added.
According to police, a man identified as Cheptegei's partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, allegedly doused her with petrol and set her alight on Sunday at her home in Endebess in the western county of Trans-Nzoia.
The incident took place just weeks after Cheptegei, 33, had taken part in the marathon at the Paris Olympics, where she placed 44th.
Cheptegei suffered burns to 80 percent of her body and had been fighting for her life at a Kenyan hospital since, the acting head of the facility told reporters on Tuesday.
"All her organs failed last night," a medic at the facility, the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), told AFP on Thursday.
Kenyan media had reported that one of Cheptegei's daughters witnessed the assault at her mother's home.
"He kicked me while I tried to run to the rescue of my mother," Kenya's The Standard reported her as saying.
"I immediately cried out for help, attracting a neighbour who tried to extinguish the flames with water, but it was not possible," said the girl, who has not been named.
Marangach was also wounded in the incident, sustaining 30 percent burns on his body.
