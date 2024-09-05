Open Menu

Ugandan Athlete Cheptegei Dies After Fire Attack By Boyfriend

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei died in Kenya on Thursday, four days after being set on fire by her boyfriend in an attack in her home.

It was the latest horrific incident of gender-based violence in the East African country, where activists have warned of a femicide epidemic.

The 33-year-old long distance runner died at about 5:30 am (0230 GMT), the doctor treating her at a hospital in Eldoret in western Kenya told reporters.

"Her injuries were extensive and covered most parts of her body. It led to multiple organ failure," said Kimani Mbugua, head of the intensive care unit at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

"We tried our best but we did not succeed.

Looking at her age and the over 80 percent burns she suffered, the hope of recovery was slim."

According to police, a man identified as Cheptegei's partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, doused her with petrol and set her alight on Sunday at her home in Endebess in the western county of Trans-Nzoia.

Kenyan media reports said her two young daughters had witnessed the brutal assault.

It took place just weeks after Cheptegei had taken part in the marathon at the Paris Olympics, where she was placed 44th.

Marangach was also injured in the incident, sustaining 30 percent burns. His current condition is not known.

