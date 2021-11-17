UrduPoint.com

Ugandan Capital Under Tight Security After Deadly Bombings

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 03:16 PM

Ugandan capital under tight security after deadly bombings

Armed police and soldiers patrolled the Ugandan capital Wednesday as security was stepped up following twin suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State that killed three people in the heart of Kampala

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Armed police and soldiers patrolled the Ugandan capital Wednesday as security was stepped up following twin suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State that killed three people in the heart of Kampala.

Ugandans have been urged to remain on high alert after Tuesday's attacks, the latest in a string of bombings targeting the East African nation.

Checkpoints have been set up on several roads in Kampala, while the areas where the two bombings occurred have been closed off to motorists as teams of investigators scour the blast sites.

"Security has been stepped up in and around Kampala to ensure the public is safe from any possible dangers," Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire told AFP.

"We encourage the public to remain on high alert as threats are real and high." Tuesday's attacks occurred within minutes of each other, with two suicide bombers on motorbikes disguised as local "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers detonating a device near parliament, while a third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station.

Several dozen people were injured, many of them police.

"I did not go to work in the market today because of the attacks yesterday," 31-year-old mother of two Sylvia Nabukeera, who works in Kampala's commercial hub of Kikuubo, told AFP.

"I have temporarily suspended work to take care of my kids until it is safe to go to work," she added.

- 'Maintain vigilance' - The bombings, which police had said were the work of "domestic terrorists" linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, followed two attacks last month which Uganda also blamed on the ADF.

Investigations were ongoing, with police in pursuit of suspects, after foiling a third bombing on Tuesday and shooting dead the attacker.

In a statement late Tuesday, President Yoweri Museveni urged citizens to "maintain vigilance of checking people at entry points to bus parks, hotels, churches, mosques, markets".

Ugandan police last month arrested a number of alleged ADF operatives and warned that extremists were believed to be plotting a new attack on "major installations".

The arrests followed two blasts last month -- a bus explosion near Kampala that wounded many people and a bombing at a roadside eatery in the capital that killed one woman.

Uganda has also blamed the group for a foiled bomb attack in August on the funeral of an army commander who led a major offensive against Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia.

Washington in March this year linked the ADF to IS, which in April 2019 began to claim some ADF attacks on social media, presenting the group as its regional branch -- the Islamic State Central Africa Province, or ISCAP.

The ADF, historically a Ugandan rebel group, has been accused of killing thousands of civilians in eastern DRC.

"It's increasingly clear that the ADF is refocusing its attention on Uganda," said Kristof Titeca, an expert on the group at the University of Antwerp.

"It may link with an increased influence of jihadist elements within the ADF in the last couple of years," he told AFP.

The ADF is considered by experts to be the bloodiest of more than 120 armed groups that roam eastern DRC, many of them a legacy of two regional wars a quarter of a century ago.

In 2010, twin bombings in Kampala targeting fans watching the World Cup final left 76 people dead, with Al-Shabaab claiming responsibility.

The attack was seen as revenge for Uganda sending troops to Somalia as part of an African Union mission to confront Al-Shabaab.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Injured Dead Attack Century Militants World Army Police Police Station Parliament Social Media Suicide Alert Kampala Congo Uganda Hub March April May August Women 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 74 new COVID-19 cases, 93 recoveries ..

UAE announces 74 new COVID-19 cases, 93 recoveries, and no death in last 24 hour ..

4 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif rejects EVMs during his address at ..

Shehbaz Sharif rejects EVMs during his address at National Assembly

12 minutes ago
 2 mln doses of China-aided COVID-19 vaccine arrive ..

2 mln doses of China-aided COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Cambodia

2 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

2 minutes ago
 Angola implement informal economy reconversion pro ..

Angola implement informal economy reconversion program

2 minutes ago
 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartfelt birthday n ..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartfelt birthday note for daughter Aaradhya

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.