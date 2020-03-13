Ugandan general arrested for alleged treason

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:18 PM

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A Ugandan military general who recently declared he would challenge President Yoweri Museveni in 2021 elections, has been arrested for suspected treason, police said Friday.

A former minister who has often run afoul of Museveni, Lieutenant General Henry Tumukunde on March 3 held a press conference announcing his run for the presidency.

"My offices and residence under siege. Being put under arrest under presumed treason charges," the 60-year-old wrote on Twitter late Thursday.

Ugandan police spokesman Fred Enanga told AFP that Tumukunde was indeed being held "on charges of treason".

"Investigations are ongoing and legal procedures are being followed to have him appear in court as soon as inquiries are complete," he said.

The details of the charge were not revealed.

Tumukunde fought alongside Museveni in a guerrilla war which overthrew the then-government and installed the incumbent as president in 1986.

He was previously arrested and charged with treason in 2005 after he publicly opposed a bid by Museveni to amend the constitution and run for a third term in office.

