Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has approved his government's anti-LGBTQ law, which imposes the death penalty in some cases, the Ugandan government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has approved his government's anti-LGBTQ law, which imposes the death penalty in some cases, the Ugandan government said on Monday.

"General Yoweri Museveni has executed his Constitutional mandate and assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023," the government said on Twitter.

The speaker of the Ugandan parliament, Anita Among, also urged the authorities to ensure the implementation of the law.

The legislation, considered to be one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, was approved by the Ugandan parliament earlier in May. For some violations, it provides for the death penalty, while "propaganda of homosexuality" is punishable by 20 years in prison.