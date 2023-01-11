Ugandan Health Minister Declares End of Latest Ebola Outbreak in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The health minister of Uganda, Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero, said on Wednesday that the Ebola outbreak caused by a rare Sudan ebolavirus species was over after four months.

"Uganda put a swift end to the Ebola outbreak by ramping up key control measures such as surveillance, contact tracing and infection, prevention and control. While we expanded our efforts to put a strong response in place across the nine affected districts, the magic bullet has been our communities who understood the importance of doing what was needed to end the outbreak, and took action," the WHO regional office quoted the minister as saying.

Uganda declared an outbreak of this severe and often fatal disease on September 20, 2022, after confirming a case caused by the Sudan ebolavirus species in the central part of the country. During the outbreak, there were 142 confirmed cases, with 55 deaths and 87 recoveries.

Ebola is an acute viral infection that affects humans and some other species of animals. According to the World Health Organization, during the last major epidemic, which broke out in West Africa in 2015, 28,600 people were infected with Ebola, and more than 11,300 of them died.