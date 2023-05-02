UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ugandan Labor Minister Shot Dead by Bodyguard - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Ugandan Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations Minister Charles Okello Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard on his way to work, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said on Tuesday.

"He was shot at his residence in Kyanja by one of his bodyguards who allegedly fired several shots at close range.

He fled from the scene up to the trading centre at Kyanja, Ring Road where he entered a salon and also shot himself dead," Enanga told reporters, as quoted by Ugandan newspaper Daily Monitor.

The minister's private secretary, Ronald Otim, was also reportedly seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Ugandan Minister of Information and Communication Technology Chris Baryomunsi said that Engola was on his way to a cabinet meeting when he was shot dead, the report added.

