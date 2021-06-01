Ugandan Minister Survives Assassination Attempt That Kills His Daughter - Reports

Ugandan Minister of Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala has lost a daughter in a failed assassination attempt against him, the local broadcaster NBS News reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Ugandan Minister of Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala has lost a daughter in a failed assassination attempt against him, the local broadcaster NBS News reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, Wamala's car was shot in a suburb of the city of Kampala.

The minister's daughter and driver were killed, while Wamala was rushed to Medipal International Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Wamala served as the head of the Ugandan military and chief of the country's police force before becoming the transport minister in December 2019.