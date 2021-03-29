UrduPoint.com
Ugandan Opposition Accuses Government Of Political Kidnappings

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The leader of Uganda's National Unity Platform has accused the government of President Yoweri Museveni of kidnapping opposition supporters, in a comment to Sputnik on Monday.

Robert Kyagulanyi, a singer and lawmaker widely known as Bobi Wine, said many of his supporters had vanished since he lost the presidential race to Museveni in a January vote that he said was rigged.

"It is unfortunate that even as we speak many Ugandans are going missing for days and weeks others for years," he said.

The lawmaker said over the weekend that a dozen of his associates had been detained at the Kitalaya maximum security prison, some 34 miles northwest of the East African nation's capital Kampala.

There have been reports suggesting that the government was torturing people.

"It's painful for those who are lucky to come out, nails and teeth plucked out through advanced electrocutions. Some of our members were attacked at the UN offices in Kampala as we were following up on our petition that we filed against human rights abuses," Wine told Sputnik.

The 39-year-old said he wanted the International Criminal Court to probe the 76-year-old president, who seized power in 1986. Wine said he had called on the international community to impose sanctions on his government.

