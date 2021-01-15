Ugandan Opposition Candidate Bobi Wine Claims His Home Under Military 'Siege'

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, who is also known as Bobi Wine, said on Friday that the military had taken control of his home and it was under siege, just hours after he claimed that the recent presidential election in the African country was rigged

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, who is also known as Bobi Wine, said on Friday that the military had taken control of his home and it was under siege, just hours after he claimed that the recent presidential election in the African country was rigged.

Uganda held the election on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the country's electoral commission said that longtime President Yoweri Museveni was leading with 65 percent of the vote. Wine said that "wide spread fraud" took place during the vote.

"We are under siege. The military has jumped over the fence and has now taken control of our home," the opposition candidate tweeted.

Wine also said that soldiers are "not talking to us."

"We are in serious trouble. We are under seige," the candidate added in a follow-up tweet.

Museveni, who came to power in 1986, is seeking to win a sixth term in office. The electoral commission is expected to announce the final results of the vote on Saturday afternoon.