Ugandan Opposition Figure Besigye 'kidnapped', Says Wife
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Leading Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye was "kidnapped" in Kenya and is being held in a Kampala military jail, according to his wife, a top UN official.
Winnie Byanyima, head of UNAIDS, demanded on X on Tuesday that the government of Uganda "release my husband Dr. Kizza Besigye from where he is being held immediately".
The Ugandan authorities have been waging a crackdown on the opposition in recent months, arresting prominent leaders and putting members of opposition parties on trial.
Besigye, a medical doctor, "was kidnapped last Saturday while he was in Nairobi" to attend a book launch by Kenyan opposition politician Martha Karua, Byanyima said.
Her statement came after media in Uganda reported the disappearance of Besigye, a long-time critic of President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda with an iron fist since 1986.
Besigye, once a Museveni ally who has tried unsuccessfully several times since 2001 to unseat him in presidential elections, has often been targeted by the authorities.
"I am now reliably informed that he is in a military jail in Kampala," Byanyima said of her 68-year-old husband.
"We his family and his lawyers demand to see him."
She said Besigye was "not a soldier", demanding: "Why is he being held in a military jail?"
In July this year, 36 members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) -- the party Besigye founded two decades ago -- were deported from neighbouring Kenya and put on trial in Uganda on terrorism charges.
They were freed on bail last month.
After their arrest, Besigye denounced the "junta" in power and claimed that the 36 "were illegally detained and sneaked back from Kenya".
Museveni and Besigye were once close. They fought together in the bush war to overthrow Milton Obote, during which time Besigye served as Museveni's trusted personal physician.
The two men eventually became political foes when Besigye broke ranks with the ruling National Resistance Movement to make a bid for the presidency in 2001, and later formed the FDC with other disaffected members of the NRM.
Besigye married Byanyima, who was previously romantically linked to Museveni, in 1999.
In the past, Besigye has faced accusations of treason and rape, frequent arrests and detentions, regular tear-gassings -- both of him and his supporters -- beatings and harassment.
Concerns have been mounting recently about Kenya's involvement in such reported kidnappings.
Last month, Nairobi repatriated four Turkish refugees who rights groups say were abducted and forcibly returned in violation of international law.
It followed media reports that they had been kidnapped on the street in the Kenyan capital along with three others who were later released.
Turkish agents also abducted the leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Abdullah Ocalan, in Kenya in 1999 after years on the run.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..
Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal
Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup
Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis
Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chaotic trip
More Stories From World
-
US will provide antipersonnel mines to Ukraine: US official2 minutes ago
-
Prosecutors open to new Trump sentencing delay2 minutes ago
-
SpaceX fails to repeat Starship booster catch, as Trump looks on52 minutes ago
-
Last-gasp Szoboszlai penalty rescues Hungary draw with Germany2 hours ago
-
US recognizes Venezuela opposition's Gonzalez Urrutia as 'president-elect'2 hours ago
-
After long fight for glory, Nadal leaves with a legacy of memories2 hours ago
-
Children's wellbeing 'under threat' in 2050, warns UNICEF2 hours ago
-
Argentina beat Peru, Colombia upset by Ecuador2 hours ago
-
Nadal's sensational career ends as Netherlands defeat Spain in Davis Cup2 hours ago
-
UN chief slams 'systematic' looting of Gaza humanitarian aid8 hours ago
-
Inter Miami coach Martino leaving club for 'personal reasons' - club source8 hours ago
-
Spain's Nadal loses in Davis Cup quarter-finals singles opener9 hours ago