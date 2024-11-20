Ugandan Opposition Figure Besigye 'kidnapped', Says Wife
Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Leading Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye is being held in a military jail after being "kidnapped" in Kenya, according to his wife, a top UN official.
Winnie Byanyima, head of UNAIDS, demanded on X in a post early Wednesday that the government of Uganda "release my husband Dr. Kizza Besigye from where he is being held immediately".
The Ugandan authorities -- who said they were looking into the reports of Besigye's disappearance -- have been waging a crackdown on the opposition in recent months, arresting prominent leaders and putting members of opposition parties on trial.
Besigye "was kidnapped last Saturday while he was in Nairobi" to attend a book launch by Kenyan opposition politician Martha Karua, Byanyima said.
"I am now reliably informed that he is in a military jail in Kampala," Byanyima said of her 68-year-old husband who is a medical doctor.
"We his family and his lawyers demand to see him."
Besigye, an ally turned foe of Uganda's iron-fisted veteran President Yoweri Museveni, has tried unsuccessfully several times since 2001 to unseat him in presidential elections and has often been targeted by the authorities.
"We are cross-checking the information about the reports of Besigye's alleged disappearance and at the moment we can't confirm his whereabouts," Ugandan government spokesman Chris Baryomunsi told AFP.
"We are in touch with the security agencies here and in Kenya to get the correct information," he added.
In July this year, 36 members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) -- the party Besigye founded two decades ago -- were deported from neighbouring Kenya and put on trial in Uganda on terrorism charges.
They were freed on bail last month.
