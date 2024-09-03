Open Menu

Ugandan Opposition Leader 'shot In The Leg By Police': Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Ugandan opposition leader 'shot in the leg by police': statement

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, a leading critic of authoritarian President Yoweri Museveni, was shot in the leg by police on Tuesday, a statement said.

A statement on Wine's official account on X said the incident took place in Bulindo in central Uganda.

"He's been rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention. We'll keep the country updated on his situation," the statement said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident at Bulindo, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the capital Kampala, were unclear.

Videos on social media showed the 42-year-old pop star turned politician being carried by members of his NUP party with blood flowing from the left tibia.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, and his National Unity Platform (NUP) have been a thorn in the side of Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for nearly 40 years.

Wine challenged the 79-year-old head of state in presidential elections in 2021, when Museveni was re-elected for a sixth term with 58 percent of the ballot in a vote Wine denounced as a masquerade.

The campaign was marked by intimidation, opposition arrests and violence.

Before that, at least 54 were killed during protests in November 2020 after Wine was arrested.

The opposition politician has been detained several times and rallies by his party have been violently dispersed.

A documentary on Wine's campaign for that election was named for the Oscars in February.

