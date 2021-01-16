UrduPoint.com
Ugandan President Museveni Reelected For 6th Term Amid Fraud Claims - Reports

Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:42 PM

Uganda's long-time leader Yoweri Museveni has won reelection for a six term with 58.64 percent, beating his opponent Bobi Wine who alleges vote fraud, the national NTV channel reported on Saturday, citing the electoral commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Uganda's long-time leader Yoweri Museveni has won reelection for a six term with 58.64 percent, beating his opponent Bobi Wine who alleges vote fraud, the national NTV channel reported on Saturday, citing the electoral commission.

According to the final results, the 76-year-old president, who has been in power since 1986, has won 58.64 percent of the vote.

He is followed by opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, who is better known by his stage name Bobi Wine, with 34.83 percent.

Wine, 38, complained on Friday that the military had sieged his home, blocking him from leaving. It came after the candidate claimed that the election was rigged.

Uganda held general election on January 14, with 11 candidates running for the top office. The campaign was marred by the opposition's accusations of repression, the deadly dispersal of protests as well as detention of candidates, journalists and opposition activists.

