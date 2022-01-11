UrduPoint.com

Ugandan Writer Charged After "disturbing" President's Family

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Ugandan writer charged after "disturbing" president's family

A court in Uganda on Tuesday charged a prominent author and government critic with "disturbing" the country's veteran President Yoweri Museveni and his powerful son in unflattering social media posts

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :A court in Uganda on Tuesday charged a prominent author and government critic with "disturbing" the country's veteran President Yoweri Museveni and his powerful son in unflattering social media posts.

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was charged with two counts of "offensive communication" and remanded in prison until January 21, said Charles Twine, spokesman for the Police Criminal Investigations Department.

Rukirabashaija, who last year won an international award for persecuted writers, was arrested at his home on December 28 and allegedly tortured after posting on Twitter about Museveni and his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In one post, the satirical writer had described Kainerugaba -- a general who many Ugandans believe is positioning himself to take over from his 77-year-old father -- as "obese" and a "curmudgeon".

In a charge sheet released by Buganda Road Court in Kampala, state prosecutors said Rukirabashaija "willfully and repeatedly used his Twitter handle to disturb the peace of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni with no purpose of legitimate communication".

Related Topics

Police Social Media Twitter Road Kampala Uganda January December Criminals Post From Government Court

Recent Stories

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

36 minutes ago
 Afghan envoy leaves China due to personal reasons: ..

Afghan envoy leaves China due to personal reasons: Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 S.Africa parliament fire suspect charged with terr ..

S.Africa parliament fire suspect charged with terrorism

2 minutes ago
 One dead, six wounded in Philippines bus bombing

One dead, six wounded in Philippines bus bombing

2 minutes ago
 PAF undertakes 13 sorties to provide relief goods ..

PAF undertakes 13 sorties to provide relief goods in Balochistan's flood-affecte ..

4 minutes ago
 Police recover 200 liters liquor

Police recover 200 liters liquor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.