Ugandans To Vote In Thursday's General Election Amid Violence, Social Media Blackout

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Ugandans will vote in presidential and parliamentary elections on Thursday amid a military crackdown on the opposition and a social media blackout.

President Yoweri Museveni said on Tuesday that the decision to shut down Facebook and Twitter in the run-up to the elections was "unfortunate but inevitable" after the networks prevented his supporters from posting. Messaging apps were also blocked and the internet speed was slowed down.

The 76-year-old is seeking a sixth term in office, having ruled the East African nation for more than three decades. He is being challenged by nine candidates.

The military presence has been increased across the country, with a significant force and armored vehicles with mounted guns patrolling the capital of Kampala.

Robert "Bobi Wine" Kyagulanyi, the opposition frontrunner, said on Tuesday that the national army raided his home and arrested everyone they found on the premises, less than a day after his personal assistant was abducted.

The 38-year-old former singer was arrested in November, triggering protests that led to 54 demonstrators and bystanders being killed by the security forces. He was arrested again last week and has been prevented several times from campaigning.

In an op-ed for the US magazine, Foreign Affairs, Bobi Wine accused the United States of backing the Ugandan strongman, whom it sees as a key military ally in the region. He said that this year's election was "shaping up to be as unfree and unfair as ever."

Museveni has enjoyed strong US support since he seized power in the 1980s. The US state aid agency funneled $800 million a year to Uganda from 2016-2019 and another $434 million in 2020, and has played a major role in professionalizing its army, according to media reports.

