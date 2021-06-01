Uganda's annual inflation rate for the year ending May dropped to 1.9 percent from 2.1 percent recorded in the year ending April, the country's statistics bureau said here on Monday

KAMPALA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Uganda's annual inflation rate for the year ending May dropped to 1.9 percent from 2.1 percent recorded in the year ending April, the country's statistics bureau said here on Monday.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) said that the drop was mainly attributed to a decrease in food and non-alcoholic beverages prices, among other reasons.

However, annual core inflation for the year ending May increased to 3.1 percent compared to 2.9 percent in April, which is attributed to the annual services inflation.

Meanwhile, the UBOS also said it has a new Consumer price Index (CPI) calculation, which is in conformity with internationally accepted practices as well as regional trade blocs.

The new CPI has a basket of 344 items compared to the previous basket, which had 274 items.