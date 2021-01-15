UrduPoint.com
Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine on Friday claimed victory in a presidential election, rejecting early results which gave President Yoweri Museveni a wide lead as a "joke".

"I am very confident that we defeated the dictator by far. I call upon all Ugandans to reject the blackmail. We have certainly won the election and we've won it by far," he told journalists.

