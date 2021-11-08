The indigenous Benet people of Uganda, evicted 13 years ago from their ancestral forest, to this day live in temporary resettlement camps with no access to basic amenities, a prominent intrenational rights group said in a report on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The indigenous Benet people of Uganda, evicted 13 years ago from their ancestral forest, to this day live in temporary resettlement camps with no access to basic amenities, a prominent intrenational rights group said in a report on Monday.

"Uganda's Indigenous Benet people continue to languish in deplorable conditions in ramshackle resettlement camps with little access to water, sanitation and healthcare 13 years after being violently evicted from their ancestral forest lands in Mount Elgon," Amnesty International said in a report.

The NGO interviewed 61 Benet people on their right to health, housing and education, and found that they still struggle from the disruption of their lives and are at risk of harm from forest rangers, despite Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's promises to resolve the situation.

"Not only were the Benet violently evicted from the forest and robbed of their ancestral home but today, 13 years later, they are still living in temporary settlements made of flimsy huts of mud and stick, deprived of essential services such as clean drinking water and electricity and cut off from healthcare and education," the Amnesty International regional director for East and Southern Africa, Deprose Muchena, said.

The Benet people were first evicted from the forest in 1983 by the National Forest Authority, and again years later by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) when the forest was declared a national park by the government. In 2008, UWA moved to forcefully evict about 200 Benet families who allegedly continued living in the park, "despite government allocating the same land to them after the previous evictions."

Muchena asks the country's authorities to recognize the Benet people as indigenous inhabitants of the forest and restore them to their homeland.