Uganda's Inflation Declines To 2.7 Percent In January

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Uganda's annual headline inflation for the year ending January 2022 declined to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent registered in the year ending December 2021, the country's statistics body said on Monday In a statement issued here, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) attributed the decline to prices of commodities under transport

KAMPALA, Feb. 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Uganda's annual headline inflation for the year ending January 2022 declined to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent registered in the year ending December 2021, the country's statistics body said on Monday In a statement issued here, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) attributed the decline to prices of commodities under transport.

Core inflation decreased to 2.

3 percent in January 2022, down from 2.9 percent in December 2021, according to UBOS.

The agency said this is mainly attributed to annual services inflation.

During the period under review, UBOS reported that annual Energy Fuel and Utilities increased to 6.5 percent, up from 3.2 percent in December 2021.

The increase was due to an annual liquid energy fuels inflation that increased to 22.6 percent in December 2021.

