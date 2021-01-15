UrduPoint.com
Uganda's Long-Time President Museveni Holds Early Election Lead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Uganda's long-time leader Yoweri Museveni has emerged as the early frontrunner in the country's presidential election, domestic media outlets report on Friday, citing the country's Electoral Commission.

According to results published at 09:30 local time [06:30 GMT] on Friday, Museveni is ahead with 65 percent of the vote from 8,310 polling stations, the NTV broadcaster said.

Robert Kyagulanyi, who is better known by his stage name Bobi Wine, sits in second place with 27.4 percent, the broadcaster cited the commission as saying.

The final results of the election are expected within 48 hours of the end of voting.

Polling stations closed their doors at 13:00 GMT on Thursday.

Wine, a singer who burst onto the political scene as an opposition candidate, accused the authorities of conducting the election fraudulently.

"Despite the wide spread fraud and violence experienced across the country earlier today, the picture still looks good," Wine wrote on Twitter.

Museveni, who came to power in 1986, is seeking to win a sixth term in office. The East African country blocked access to social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, in the run-up to the election.

