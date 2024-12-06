Ugly Or Awesome? Kosovo National Library Stirs Never-ending Debate
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Smack in the middle of Kosovo's capital Pristina, the national library is all but impossible to miss.
To some it is an architectural wonder, with its bubble domes and shimmering steel lattice.
"It's the cherry on the cake of Pristina, and of Kosovo," declared local tourist guide Muamer Hasani.
Whenever you "search for something about Pristina, the first photo that comes up is of the national library," he added.
But for others, the building is an abomination.
"It's so ugly that it blinds you," said a middle-aged Pristina resident who asked not to be named.
"We've been living with it for decades and it hasn't been renovated yet. It's annoying, but what can we do?"
Opened in 1982, the library has witnessed Kosovo's occasional highs and bitter lows -- from the breakup of Yugoslavia to the bloody war with Serbia in the late 1990s, independence and all the turbulent history since.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From World
-
Bellingham back to best as Real Madrid face Girona15 minutes ago
-
Fresh protests in Georgia after PM vows to 'eradicate' opposition15 minutes ago
-
Blinken tells counterpart confident in S. Korean democracy15 minutes ago
-
'People want change': inside Romania's far-right stronghold15 minutes ago
-
Harrison Ford gets de-aged again for 'Indiana Jones' video game24 minutes ago
-
Copenhagen takes on its biggest climate threat -- water24 minutes ago
-
Musk heads to US Congress to discuss slashing government costs25 minutes ago
-
Artists abandon Abidjan for Ivory Coast beachside haven25 minutes ago
-
South Korean ruling party says 'dangerous' president must go35 minutes ago
-
US neighbors balk at Trump plan for deported migrants1 hour ago
-
EU chief in last-gasp push to close South America trade deal1 hour ago
-
UN slams Taliban ban on women from pursuing medical education; top Afghan cricketers seek reversal1 hour ago