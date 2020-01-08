UIA Suspends All Flights to Tehran Following Deadly Plane Crash in Iran - Press Service

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) announced on Wednesday that it was suspending indefinitely all international flights to Tehran following the crash of its Boeing 737 aircraft near there earlier in the day, the company's press service said.

The plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killng all passengers and crew on board. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has said that a total of 168 people had registered for the flight and there were nine crew members on board.

"The airline expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the air crash and will do everything possible to support the relatives of the victims.

With immediate effect, UIA has decided to suspend its flights to Tehran until further notice," the company said in a statement posted on Facebook.

It added that according to preliminary data, there were 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board and said that the passenger list would be posted on the airline's website after final confirmation of their presence on board.

Additionally, UIA said that the Boeing 737 was built in 2016 and had been last maintenanced on Monday.

The company added that an investigation into the incident would be conducted with the involvement of Ukrainian and Iranian aviation authorities, Boeing and UIA representatives and the National Bureau of Air Accidents Investigation of Ukraine.