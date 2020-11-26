UK About to Release Terrorist Facilitator With Links to 2017 Manchester Bombing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Convicted terrorist facilitator Abdalraouf Abdallah, who maintained regular contact with the perpetrator of the deadly terrorist attack in Manchester, will be released from prison this week, Sky news reported on Thursday, citing official sources.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the UK Justice Ministry said that terrorists might be released conditionally under strict rules and supervision, which if they violate they would be brought back to prison. In the United Kingdom, this procedure is known as the "release on license."

According to the report, Abdallah will be released on license under strict supervision and severe restrictions on access to electronic devices, including phones and computers. Paralyzed from the waist down, the 27-year-old will also reportedly be required to wear an electronic tag and prohibited from going anywhere near Manchester city center.

The broadcaster cited growing concerns in the United Kingdom over the increasing number of instances when convicted terrorists committed acts of terrorism and violence after release from prison.

Abdallah was jailed in 2016 for facilitating people's travel to Syria to join the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia). An investigation into the 2017 Manchester terrorist attack found that Abdallah, while in prison, was in regular touch with the suicide attacker who committed it. The perpetrator even visited him twice. Neither Abdallah nor his family agreed to cooperate with the investigation, however.

In May 2017, Muslim teen Salman Abedi detonated his explosives-laden rucksack in the foyer of the Manchester Arena after a crowded music concert, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more.