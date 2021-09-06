UK Activists Mobilizing Against Upcoming London Arms Fair

Anti-war activists began mobilizing on Monday against the international arms fair scheduled to be held in London from September 14-17, arguing that it is event where those who profit from war, repression and injustice do business, a Sputnik correspondent confirmed

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Anti-war activists began mobilizing on Monday against the international arms fair scheduled to be held in London from September 14-17, arguing that it is event where those who profit from war, repression and injustice do business, a Sputnik correspondent confirmed.

Protestors have set up tents near the ExCel London Exhibition Center, as part of their plans to maintain a round the clock presence around the venue of one of the worlds largest arms fair.

"We re going to oppose it as best we can, and hopefully more people will come and join us," Martin, who said he was representing the local community, told Sputnik.

He said that they wanted to reach to people from the community and "everyone as individuals" to oppose an event which had been held in its current venue since 2001.

A campaigner who identified herself by the name of Amber also told Sputnik that members of different movements such as the Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign Against Arms Trade and Quaker Roots will march and protest under the Stop the Arms Fair banner.

"There is not a leading organization, but a coalition of different people," she explained, adding that during the two-week protest they are planning to hold seminars and actions in solidarity with Afghanistan, Palestine and the refugees.

Over 1,700 arms companies, including firms selling surveillance equipment, drones and all kind of weapons, are expected to attend the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI), as the event is officially known.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has reportedly asked exhibition organizers to cancel the arms fair, as it would be insult for many people who have fled conflicts and suffered the consequences of weapons like the those exhibited at the event.

According to The Independent newspaper, Khan made the request in a letter addressed to DSEI director Grant Burgham, who replied that the fair only served legitimate arms dealers.