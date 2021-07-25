UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Activists Rally In Support Of Socialist Cuba, Against US Blockade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

UK Activists Rally in Support of Socialist Cuba, Against US Blockade

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Dozens of people rallied on Saturday in London to express their support for Socialist Cuba and against the US unilateral blockade of the small Caribbean Island nation, in the light of the recent anti-government protests in Havana and other cities which Cuban authorities claimed were orchestrated from the United States.

"We're calling for solidarity with Socialist Cuba, an end to US and any political interference (in Cuba), and an end to the US blockade," Will Harney, of the Revolutionary Communist Group (RCG), told Sputnik.

The RCG affiliates gathered in one of the corners of Trafalgar Square alongside its sister organization Rock Around the Blockade with placards and Cuban flags to tell passersby about the impact of the 60-year-old US unilateral sanctions on the lives of the Cuban people.

Elsa Collins, a Colombian resident in the UK, also joined the rally, arguing that she has been "fighting for Cuba for a long time."

"I am here to support the Cuban people and President Miguel Diaz-Canel, because Cuba is an example to an example of love and solidarity to the world. Cuba sends doctors to people in need around the world," Collins told Sputnik.

A few miles south of central London, another group of activists gathered outside Brixton underground station to voice their solidarity with the island nation and urge Washington to lift its economic, financial and commercial embargo.

"Love Cuba, don't hate, end the blockade," chanted UK people, Latin American and Cuban residents from different organizations including Cubanos en UK and the Cuba Solidarity Campaign.

Miriam Palacios, from Cubanos en UK, told Sputnik that they were also rallying in support of the Puentes de Amor (Bridges of Love) initiative being promoted in the US to urge President Joe Biden to put an end to the blockade and build bridges between both countries.

Cuba has seen the largest protests in the island nation since 1994, sparked by anger over shortages of food, medicine and other basic necessities. More than 100 demonstrators have been arrested and one individual has died, according to local media.

Meanwhile, President Biden, despite Cuba's dire economic situation, has so far refused to remove any sanctions that were imposed by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

Related Topics

World Washington Trump Died London Havana United Kingdom United States Cuba Media From Love

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

3 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

3 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

7 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

7 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.