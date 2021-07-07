UrduPoint.com
UK Acts 'Decisively' Against Belarus, Including Sanctions, Pressure On ICAO - Top Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

UK Acts 'Decisively' Against Belarus, Including Sanctions, Pressure on ICAO - Top Diplomat

The United Kingdom took "decisive action" against Belarus following the Ryanair flight landing incident, including imposing sanctions on the country and exerting pressure on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday during a parliamentary committee meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The United Kingdom took "decisive action" against Belarus following the Ryanair flight landing incident, including imposing sanctions on the country and exerting pressure on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday during a parliamentary committee meeting.

"We have taken decisive action. We pressed for the ICAO investigation into this. We announced sanctions on those involved. We've introduced measures to restrict flights operating in Belarusian airspace," Raab said.

London imposed more than a hundred sanctions designations in relation to Belarus, the secretary specified.

Filing a petition in the United Nations against Minsk will unlikely yield any positive results because of Russia's stance, Raab added.

"The challenge, of course, in the UN would be the position of Russia, so I don't even know whether it's practical," the secretary said.

Raab also said that the UK will stand "absolutely shoulder-to-shoulder with Lithuania" in the issue of the alleged rising number of illegal migrants crossing into Lithuania from Belarus, which Vilnius considers as Minsk's response to the EU sanctions against it.

In late May, a Ryanair flight en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Belarus' Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to be fake. Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, and his girlfriend, Russian national Sofia Sapega, suspected of publishing the private information of Belarusian security services officers, were detained during the stopover at the airport.

Following the incident, the European Union and the UK recommended their carriers to avoid flights over Belarus, while Ukraine also suspended air traffic with the country.

