UK Adds 6 Individuals to Sanctions List Against Russia - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The United Kingdom imposed on Monday sanctions against six Russian judges and court officials connected to the sentencing of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) for state treason.

Earlier in the day, First General Jurisdiction Court of Appeal rejected a complaint against the sentence of Kara-Murza, sentenced to 25 years in prison for state treason and spreading fake information about Russian military. .

"The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions: Vitaly Alexsandrovich BELITSKY (Group ID: 16037), Ekaterina Mikhailovna DOROKHINA (Group ID: 16038), Natalia Nikolaevna DUDAR (Group ID: 16039), Boris Georgievich LOKTIONOV (Group ID: 16040), Danila Yurievich MIKHEEV (Group ID: 16041), Anna Evgenievna POTYCHKO (Group ID: 16042)," the statement said.