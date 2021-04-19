UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Adds India To Travel 'red List' After Virus Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:04 PM

UK adds India to travel 'red list' after virus surge

Britain on Monday imposed its strictest travel curbs on India after an explosion of coronavirus cases there, hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to New Delhi

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain on Monday imposed its strictest travel curbs on India after an explosion of coronavirus cases there, hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to New Delhi.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said India was being added to Britain's "red list" of countries, banning all arrivals from India except for UK or Irish nationals, who must pay to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days on their return.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Hotel New Delhi Hancock Ireland United Kingdom All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN rights experts slam British report attempting t ..

2 minutes ago

Govt making efforts for provision of relief to com ..

2 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg donates to fight against 'tragedy' ..

2 minutes ago

Wearing two fitted masks may double protection aga ..

2 minutes ago

London Notified Ankara About Passage of Warship to ..

4 minutes ago

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to Donate $120,000 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.