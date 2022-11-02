UrduPoint.com

UK Adds More People To Russia Sanctions List - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

UK Adds More People to Russia Sanctions List - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United Kingdom has expanded the sanctions list to include former head of steel and mining group Evraz Alexander Frolov and Alexander Abramov, the former non-executive chairman and director at Evraz, the government said on Wednesday.

"Oligarchs Abramov and Frolov, known for owning major stakes in Russian steel manufacturer Evraz, have been sanctioned for their involvement in sectors of major significance to Putin's military machine," the government said in a statement.

The updated list also targets Airat Shaimiev, the CEO of state owned transport and construction company Tatavtodor, and Albert Shigabutdinov, the CEO of TAIF Group of companies, which comprises companies operating in the Russian energy, financial services and information, communications and digital technologies sectors.

