UK Adds More Russian Individuals, Companies To Sanctions List - London

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 04:44 PM

The United Kingdom has added 26 Russian individuals and companies to the sanctions list, according to a document updated by the UK government on Thursday

The sanctions list now includes Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, commander of the airborne forces Andrey Serdyukov, military expert Igor Korotchenko and Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozerov.

Sanctions include travel ban and freeze of assets.

In addition, the UK has imposed restrictive measures against the Kalashnikov Group arms manufacturer, the Progress Rocket Space Centre, and the State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK).

