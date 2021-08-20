UrduPoint.com

UK Adds Seven Russian Citizens To Chemical Weapons Sanctions List - Foreign Office

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The United Kingdom has added seven Russian nationals to its chemical weapons sanctions list, which also contains citizens of other countries, according to the updated document published on the government's website.

Sanctions were imposed against Vladimir Panyaev, Alexey Alexandrov, Alexei Sedov, Stanislav Makshakov, Kirill Vasilyev, Vladimir Bogdanov and Ivan Osipov. They are all members of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

