Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

UK Adds Switzerland, Czech Republic, Jamaica to Quarantine List - Transport Secretary

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The United Kingdom is adding Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Jamaica to a coronavirus quarantine list, meaning that travelers from these countries would need to be isolated for two weeks upon arrival to the UK, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

"Data shows we need to remove the Czech Republic, Jamaica and Switzerland from our list of #Coronavirus travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN. If you arrive in the UK after 0400 [03:00 GMT] Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days," Shapps tweeted.

Shapps added that the UK's decision on imposing a quarantine on travelers is made after research into the coronavirus infection rate per 100,000 people over the 7-day period.

The transport secretary also mentioned that those violating the self-isolation rule may face fines, "as well as a criminal record."

Earlier in August, the UK added France, Austria, the Netherlands and several other countries to the quarantine list.

At the moment, several dozen countries are exempt from the quarantine rule, including Germany, Portugal, Italy, Japan and Greece.

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 330,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 41,400 deaths.

