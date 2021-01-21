UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Administers More Than 5Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Since Rollout - Health Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:50 PM

UK Administers More Than 5Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Since Rollout - Health Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Five million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in the United Kingdom since the rollout of the country's mass immunization program, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday.

"We've now given over 5 million COVID vaccine doses across the UK, to 4.6 million people," Hancock wrote in a Twitter post.

According to the health secretary, the UK is vaccinating people at a greater daily rate than any country in Europe.

The United Kingdom launched its mass immunization campaign on December 8, three weeks before the European Union. Vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca are currently being used to inoculate UK residents.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that the UK will give every resident in the country's top four priority groups, which includes care home residents and workers, frontline health care professionals, vulnerable individuals, and the over 70s, a first vaccine dose by mid-February.

The UK's Department of Health and Social Care registered 1,820 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the most recorded on a single day since the start of the pandemic and the second day in a row that a new record was set.

Johnson told the Sky news broadcaster on Wednesday that the country's current COVID-19 mortality dynamics were "appalling."

Related Topics

Europe Twitter European Union Hancock United Kingdom December Post Top Million

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

20 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘ ..

1 hour ago

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,486

1 hour ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

1 hour ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.