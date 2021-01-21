UK Administers More Than 5Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Since Rollout - Health Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Five million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in the United Kingdom since the rollout of the country's mass immunization program, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday.

"We've now given over 5 million COVID vaccine doses across the UK, to 4.6 million people," Hancock wrote in a Twitter post.

According to the health secretary, the UK is vaccinating people at a greater daily rate than any country in Europe.

The United Kingdom launched its mass immunization campaign on December 8, three weeks before the European Union. Vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca are currently being used to inoculate UK residents.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that the UK will give every resident in the country's top four priority groups, which includes care home residents and workers, frontline health care professionals, vulnerable individuals, and the over 70s, a first vaccine dose by mid-February.

The UK's Department of Health and Social Care registered 1,820 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the most recorded on a single day since the start of the pandemic and the second day in a row that a new record was set.

Johnson told the Sky news broadcaster on Wednesday that the country's current COVID-19 mortality dynamics were "appalling."