UK Adopts Bill Imposing Prison Terms For Sharing Intimate Images Without Owner's Consent

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United Kingdom adopted on Tuesday amendment to a bill imposing a six-month prison sentence for those sharing intimate images of other people without their consent and a two-year incarceration if there is evidence that the perpetrator intended to cause the victim emotional distress or humiliation.

"Abusers, predators and bitter ex-partners who share intimate images online without consent of those depicted will face jail time under new measures announced today (27 June 2023) ... Those found guilty of this base offence have a maximum penalty of 6 months in custody," the UK government said in a statement on new amendments to the Online Safety Bill.

The statement also said that in case it was proven a perpetrator also intended to cause "distress, alarm or humiliation, or to obtain sexual gratification, they could face a 2-year prison term.

The new amendments to the Online Safety Bill will protect victims of so-called "revenge porn" by changing the legislation which required the prosecution to prove that "perpetrators shared sexual images or films to cause distress" as well as criminalize sharing of deep fake intimate materials, the document read.

"For the first time, the sharing of 'deep fake' intimate images - explicit images or videos which have been digitally manipulated to look like someone else - will also be criminalised," the statement added.

The statistics provided by the country's government showed that the police received over 28,000 reports of disclosing private sexual images without the owner's consent between April 2015 and December 2021, with 1 in 7 women and 1 in 9 men aged between 18 and 34 facing threats of sharing intimate materials.

