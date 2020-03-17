UK advises citizens against 'all non-essential' foreign travel

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday advised UK citizens against all non-essential travel overseas for the next 30 days, in response to the global coronavirus pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday advised UK citizens against all non-essential travel overseas for the next 30 days, in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

"UK travellers abroad now face widespread international border restrictions and lock downs in various countries.

So I have taken the decision to advise British nationals against all non-essential international travel," he said in a statement.