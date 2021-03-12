UrduPoint.com
UK Advises Citizens To Leave Myanmar Over Mounting Violence

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The UK government advised UK citizens in Myanmar to leave the southeast Asian country over concerns about increasing violence following the February 1 military coup against president Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence are rising," the Foreign Office said in a statement, after urging UK nationals to leave the country by commercial means unless "there is an urgent need to stay.

"

The military that toppled the Southeast Asian nation's elected government has launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including Suu Kyi, the de facto leader of the country, and the figurehead president.

Violence against protesters has so far left over 70 people dead and more than 1,800 people arrested.

The UK and the US have imposed sanctions against multiple individuals affiliated with Myanmar's military.

