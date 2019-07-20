UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Advises Commercial Ships To Avoid Strait Of Hormuz

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 06:20 PM

UK Advises Commercial Ships to Avoid Strait of Hormuz

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The UK government on Saturday warned British ships against passing through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran seized a UK-flagged tanker allegedly for breaking maritime rules.

"We remain deeply concerned about Iran's unacceptable actions which represent a clear challenge to international freedom of navigation.

We have advised UK shipping to stay out of the area for an interim period," a government spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the Sky news channel.

She said the United Kingdom remained in close contact with its international partners and threatened Iran with a "considered and robust" response.

The United Kingdom angered Iran when it sent Marines to help Gibraltarian authorities capture an Iranian tanker off the British overseas territory. The ship was suspected of carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused London of piracy.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Threatened Oil London United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

â€˜Op-ed:â€™ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

1 hour ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

1 hour ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

1 hour ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

1 hour ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan hires lobbying services of Holland & Knig ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.