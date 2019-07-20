UK Advises Commercial Ships to Avoid Strait of Hormuz

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The UK government on Saturday warned British ships against passing through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran seized a UK-flagged tanker allegedly for breaking maritime rules.

"We remain deeply concerned about Iran's unacceptable actions which represent a clear challenge to international freedom of navigation.

We have advised UK shipping to stay out of the area for an interim period," a government spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the Sky news channel.

She said the United Kingdom remained in close contact with its international partners and threatened Iran with a "considered and robust" response.

The United Kingdom angered Iran when it sent Marines to help Gibraltarian authorities capture an Iranian tanker off the British overseas territory. The ship was suspected of carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused London of piracy.