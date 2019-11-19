UrduPoint.com
UK, Afghanistan Form Group Of Friends At UN To Protect Women's Rights - Afghan Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:49 PM

UK, Afghanistan Form Group of Friends at UN to Protect Women's Rights - Afghan Envoy

A new Group of Friends of Women in Afghanistan seeking to protect and safeguard women's rights in the country has been established at the United Nations, the Afghan and UK ambassadors to the world body, Adela Raz and Karen Pierce, announced on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) A new Group of Friends of Women in Afghanistan seeking to protect and safeguard women's rights in the country has been established at the United Nations, the Afghan and UK ambassadors to the world body, Adela Raz and Karen Pierce, announced on Tuesday.

"The purpose and the main reason Karen and I are here [is] to let you know about a Group of Friends that we launched yesterday," Raz said. "The purpose of the Group of Friends is to protect and safeguard the gains of the last 18 years in Afghanistan that has been made toward women's rights, especially during the peace process, and under the umbrella of [UN Security Council resolution] 1325 on women, peace and security."

Raz said the group would engage in advocacy for women in Afghanistan to ensure that they are not recognized by victimhood, but rather perceived as equal partners.

"I absolutely acknowledge there are a lot of troubles; we are still challenged with insecurity, but there is also another part of the story - the story of women like me," Raz said. "We are really making sure that the voice of women is meaningful."

Pierce noted that the group's role would also include efforts to include women in the Afghan peace process.

"The Group of Friends of Women in Afghanistan in the United Nations wants particularly to be able to be a champion of involving women in the Afghan peace process," Pierce said.

According to Raz, the group presently comprises more than 20 UN member-states and entities, including the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and the African Union.

