(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service believes that London is convincing European partners of the impracticality of a peaceful settlement on Ukraine while Kiev can still fight, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday.

"According to our information, the UK is struggling to convince European partners of the impracticality of any mediation between Russia and Ukraine, at least as long as Kiev is able to conduct strikes against Russia," Naryshkin said at an international security meeting under the auspices of the Russian Security Council.