UK Agreement With Ukraine Proves Increase of UK Activity Near Russian Borders - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The UK-Ukraine agreement on a loan for military purposes has become another proof of the increase in British activity near Russia's borders, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow.

"As you understand, we are not talking about pleasure boats and not even about yachts, of course, not about the possibility of some kind of industrial use in the interests of the citizens of this country. We are talking about the legal formalization of a bilateral agreement on interaction in military, defense industry sectors," she said, commenting on the recently signed framework agreement between the UK and Ukraine.

"We regard this factor as another practical proof of the buildup of British military activity in the states bordering on Russia, in particular, in Ukraine," Zakharova said.

Commenting on the recent statements of the leadership of UK Foreign Office, which blamed Moscow, among other things, for the crisis on the Belarusian border, she pointed out that "it is better for the UK Foreign Office and its leaders to normalize interstate relations with our country."

Zakharova recalled that the British side deliberately ignored the humanitarian underpinnings of the current situation.