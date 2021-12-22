UrduPoint.com

UK Agrees 2022 Fisheries Access, Quotas With Norway - Fisheries Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:10 AM

The United Kingdom and Norway have reached an agreement on fisheries access and quotas for 2022, Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United Kingdom and Norway have reached an agreement on fisheries access and quotas for 2022, Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce that we have concluded bilateral negotiations between the UK and Norway, securing an agreement on fishing arrangements for 2022 including the establishment of a mutual North Sea waters access zone," Prentis said in a press release published on a governmental website.

According to the press release, the new agreement's provisions provide the UK fishing industry access to 30,000 tonnes of its various whitefish stocks in Norwegian waters, including over 7,000 tonnes of cod in the arctic worth $21.

2 million (16 million), which is 1,500 tonnes more than in 2021.

On December 10, the UK announced a deal with the European Union and Norway that will limit fishing catch in six jointly-managed fish stocks in the North Sea.

The deal marks the end of only one in a series of annual fisheries negotiations. The UK is still in talks with the Faroe Islands on quota and access arrangements for 2022 as well as with the EU concerning the total permissible catch.

