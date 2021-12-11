UrduPoint.com

UK Agrees 2022 Limits For North Sea Fishing Catch With EU, Norway

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 12:23 AM

UK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch With EU, Norway

The United Kingdom announced a deal with the European Union and Norway on Friday that will limit fishing catch in six jointly-managed fish stocks in the North Sea

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United Kingdom announced a deal with the European Union and Norway on Friday that will limit fishing catch in six jointly-managed fish stocks in the North Sea.

"We are proud to have led discussion to a positive conclusion as we seek to set a gold standard for the entire fishing industry," British Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis said.

The limits for North Sea haddock, plaice, whiting, herring and saithe were set at or below the level advised by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea, a Denmark-based advisory panel, while limits cod were kept unchanged.

The deal marks the end of only one in a series of annual fisheries negotiations. The UK is in talks with the Faroes Islands and Norway on quota and access arrangements for 2022 as well as with the EU concerning the total allowable catch.

Related Topics

Norway European Union Victoria United Kingdom Stocks Gold Industry

Recent Stories

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

11 minutes ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

11 minutes ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

13 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of ..

Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of Direct Talks With Putin on Do ..

13 minutes ago
 US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executi ..

US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executive Director of UNICEF - UN Spo ..

13 minutes ago
 Biden Did Not Offer to Hold Direct Talks With Donb ..

Biden Did Not Offer to Hold Direct Talks With Donbas Republics - Zelenskyy

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.