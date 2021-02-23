UK agrees more time for EU to ratify post-Brexit pact

The UK government agreed Tuesday to allow the European Union more time to formally ratify the post-Brexit trade deal which came into effect on January 1

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The UK government agreed Tuesday to allow the European Union more time to formally ratify the post-Brexit trade deal which came into effect on January 1.

"Today (Tuesday) we have agreed to extend the deadline for the EU to ratify the deal until 30 April," a British spokesman said, after Brussels requested a delay.