UK Agrees More Time For EU To Ratify Post-Brexit Pact

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:20 PM

UK agrees more time for EU to ratify post-Brexit pact

The UK government agreed Tuesday to allow the European Union more time to formally ratify the post-Brexit trade deal which came into effect on January 1

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The UK government agreed Tuesday to allow the European Union more time to formally ratify the post-Brexit trade deal which came into effect on January 1.

"Today (Tuesday) we have agreed to extend the deadline for the EU to ratify the deal until 30 April," a British spokesman said, after Brussels requested a delay.

