UK Aid Agencies To Launch Fundraising Appeal For Afghan Children

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:57 PM

The UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) will launch a nationwide televised appeal on Wednesday to raise funds for 1 million children in Afghanistan "at risk of dying" this winter, while the government has pledged to match the first 10 million pounds ($13.2 million) of donations from the public

"Afghanistan is heading for catastrophe this winter. Children are dying today, and a million more under the age of five are at risk of dying over the next three months," the organization bringing together 15 UK leading charities including Oxfam, the International Rescue Committee UK, the British Red Cross, Save the Children and the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development said in a statement.

The joint Afghanistan Crisis Appeal will be launched after news on UK's major broadcasters BBC, ITV, Sky, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Following the announcement, the government said that it will match "pound for pound" the first 10 million pounds of public donations to the appeal.

"The British people have shown incredible generosity and the UK is determined to do all we can for the people of Afghanistan. We have doubled our aid this year to save lives, protect women and girls and support stability in the region," UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss said in a statement.

The funds will be used to help DEC charities and their local partners in Afghanistan to provide emergency food and nutrition support for children, support healthcare facilities, provide winter kits to help displaced families stay warm, supply clean drinking water and protect women and girls.

According to the UK aid agency, more than 8 million people in Afghanistan are on the brink of famine, as years of conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and the worst drought in 27 years have led to "catastrophic hunger."

