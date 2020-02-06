UK Aiming for Early Trade Deal With Australia - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The UK is aiming for an early trade deal with Australia, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a statement Thursday.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is arriving in Canberra on Thursday, February 6, as part of a four-country visit to the Asia-Pacific region.

He is expected to meet with Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham.

"Following the UK's departure from the EU we have the chance to broaden our horizons to embrace the huge opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region including with Australia," Raab said ahead of the visit.

"Australia is a natural partner and we are ready to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal. We have a multi-billion pound trade relationship with investment in both directions supporting jobs and growth in both economies. The scope for win-win is huge," he said.