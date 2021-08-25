UK Aims to End Kabul Evacuations by August 27 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The United Kingdom plans to end its evacuation flights from Afghanistan within the next "24 to 36 hours," the Guardian reported on Wednesday, citing defense sources.

The news come after the UK was denied extension of the deadline of August 31, that would allow for more evacuation flights from Kabul by the President of the United States Joe Biden during an emergency Group of Seven (G7) meeting on Tuesday.

The US military is expected to take two to three days to complete their operations at Kabul airport so the UK plans to be at least 24 hours ahead of their counterparts, the sources added.

Biden also mentioned during the G7 meeting that he is set to have all US troops leave Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline, however he added that "should that become necessary" emergency plans are being drafted for a possible extension.

On August 15, the Taliban (a designated terrorist group by the UN and Russia) entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to back down. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants were allowed to storm the city. Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.