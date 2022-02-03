UrduPoint.com

UK Air Force Escorts 2 Russian Tu-95 Bombers In Arctic - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 12:39 PM

UK Air Force Escorts 2 Russian Tu-95 Bombers in Arctic - Russian Defense Ministry

Fighters from the UK air force have escorted two Russian Tu-95 bombers flying over neutral waters in the Arctic and North Atlantic, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Fighters from the UK air force have escorted two Russian Tu-95 bombers flying over neutral waters in the Arctic and North Atlantic, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, two Tu-95 long-range strategic missile carriers carried out a scheduled flight in the airspace over neutral waters of the Barents, Norwegian Seas and the northeastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.

"At certain stages of the route, Russian strategic missile carriers were escorted by Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the British air force," the ministry told reporters.

The duration of the flight of the Russian bombers was about 15 hours. During the flight, crews of the aircraft practiced refueling.

Long-range aviation crews regularly fly over neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean. All flights of the Russian airspace forces are carried out in strict compliance with international rules of use of airspace.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom All From

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 42 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 42 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

29 minutes ago
 Love in the time of corona: Mountain 'tease' for K ..

Love in the time of corona: Mountain 'tease' for Kilde and Shiffrin

18 seconds ago
 Kazakhstan Creates Working Group to Optimize Natio ..

Kazakhstan Creates Working Group to Optimize National Security Committee

20 seconds ago
 TECNO Introduces the World's First Polychromatic P ..

TECNO Introduces the World's First Polychromatic Photoisomer Technology

34 minutes ago
 World's first malaria vaccine making inroads in we ..

World's first malaria vaccine making inroads in western Kenya

5 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid strongly condemns terrorist attacks ..

Sheikh Rashid strongly condemns terrorist attacks on security forces' camps

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>