UK Air Force Escorts 2 Russian Tu-95 Bombers in Arctic - Russian Defense Ministry

Fighters from the UK air force have escorted two Russian Tu-95 bombers flying over neutral waters in the Arctic and North Atlantic, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Fighters from the UK air force have escorted two Russian Tu-95 bombers flying over neutral waters in the Arctic and North Atlantic, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, two Tu-95 long-range strategic missile carriers carried out a scheduled flight in the airspace over neutral waters of the Barents, Norwegian Seas and the northeastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.

"At certain stages of the route, Russian strategic missile carriers were escorted by Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the British air force," the ministry told reporters.

The duration of the flight of the Russian bombers was about 15 hours. During the flight, crews of the aircraft practiced refueling.

Long-range aviation crews regularly fly over neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean. All flights of the Russian airspace forces are carried out in strict compliance with international rules of use of airspace.