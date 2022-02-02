(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fighters from the British air force have intercepted and escorted four Russian Tu-95 bombers passing through the country's zone of interest, a RAF spokesman told Sputnik

"Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters based at RAF Lossiemouth supported by a Voyager from RAF Brize Norton were scrambled today against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.

Subsequently we intercepted and escorted four Russian Bear aircraft," the spokesman said.

The RAF said it routinely escorts Russian aircraft that transit international airspace within the UK's area of interest.

The Russian bombers did not enter the UK's sovereign airspace.